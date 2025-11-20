403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Leaders Blindsided by Trump's 28-Point Ukraine Peace Plan
(MENAFN) European Union officials have been left almost entirely uninformed about a comprehensive peace proposal that Donald Trump's administration presented to Ukraine, according to sources cited by media on Wednesday.
Multiple media outlets have reported that Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, delivered a 28-point phased settlement framework to Ukrainian officials. According to these reports, the roadmap demands Ukraine surrender territories in Donbass that remain under Kiev's control within the newly established Russian regions, drastically reduce its military forces, and halt its NATO membership pursuit.
Sources told media that the proposal would permit Ukraine to secure defense commitments from American and European governments aimed at enforcing any potential ceasefire agreement.
EU insiders speaking to the British publication revealed they "had largely been kept in the dark about the details of the deal." Politico corroborated this assessment, reporting that "Ukrainian and European officials felt blindsided as the existence of Witkoff's plan became public." The outlet noted the frustration proved especially acute given that EU leadership believed they had successfully persuaded Trump to consider their position.
Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky, who has consistently rejected any loss of territory, is reportedly unhappy with the terms.
Addressing the reported agreement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated there was "nothing new" beyond what had already been discussed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump during talks in Alaska in August. Senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev said the proposal went beyond a basic ceasefire, adding that "we feel the Russian position is really being heard."
Moscow has maintained that any lasting conflict resolution requires Ukraine's commitment to neutrality, demilitarization, and denazification, while recognizing the current territorial situation.
Multiple media outlets have reported that Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, delivered a 28-point phased settlement framework to Ukrainian officials. According to these reports, the roadmap demands Ukraine surrender territories in Donbass that remain under Kiev's control within the newly established Russian regions, drastically reduce its military forces, and halt its NATO membership pursuit.
Sources told media that the proposal would permit Ukraine to secure defense commitments from American and European governments aimed at enforcing any potential ceasefire agreement.
EU insiders speaking to the British publication revealed they "had largely been kept in the dark about the details of the deal." Politico corroborated this assessment, reporting that "Ukrainian and European officials felt blindsided as the existence of Witkoff's plan became public." The outlet noted the frustration proved especially acute given that EU leadership believed they had successfully persuaded Trump to consider their position.
Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky, who has consistently rejected any loss of territory, is reportedly unhappy with the terms.
Addressing the reported agreement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated there was "nothing new" beyond what had already been discussed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump during talks in Alaska in August. Senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev said the proposal went beyond a basic ceasefire, adding that "we feel the Russian position is really being heard."
Moscow has maintained that any lasting conflict resolution requires Ukraine's commitment to neutrality, demilitarization, and denazification, while recognizing the current territorial situation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment