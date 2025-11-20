Flapmax Joins Hands With IBM To Enable Quantum Computing Innovation In Ghana

Flapmax ( ), a leading AI infrastructure company, through its research and education hub-FAI Institute -today announced a collaboration with IBM to advance quantum science and AI innovation in Ghana. As part of the initiative, Palm University College will host Ghana's first quantum-AI summit, held alongside IBM Qiskit Fall Fest, featuring industry keynotes, academic workshops, hands-on quantum computing sessions, and a global virtual hackathon. Participants are invited to attend on Nov 21, 2025, at Palm University College, Accra, Ghana, or join virtually at .

“Hosting Ghana's most comprehensive quantum computing summit reflects the momentum building at Palm University College and within Ghana's broader education landscape,” said Dr. Peter Carlos Okantey, Founder and President of Palm University College.“Through strong collaborations with institutions like IBM, Intel, and Flapmax, our students now have direct access to quantum tools that can shape entire industries. This is an investment in Ghana's scientific future and an opportunity for our young innovators to compete globally.”

Advancing Quantum Education During the UN International Year of Quantum Science&Technology

Qiskit Fall Fest, part of the FAST AI Summit: Quantum Computing Ghana 2025 organized by FAI Institute, supports the United Nations International Year of Quantum Science and Technology and advances the Institute's mission to democratize access to modern scientific tools. Through this initiative, IBM Quantum provides learners with hands-on exposure to quantum programming tools, quantum algorithms, and emerging quantum–AI development workflows.

Palm University College was selected in recognition of Ghana's historical role in scientific exchange-tracing back to West Africa's intellectual centers, including the scholarly traditions of Timbuktu-and the University's growing emphasis on hands-on STEM education, ethical leadership, and innovation. These strengths positioned Palm University College as the natural host for Ghana's most comprehensive quantum computing summit.

“Flapmax is deeply invested in expanding access to transformative technologies-AI, quantum computing, and high-performance scientific tools-across the continent,” said Dr. Dave Ojika, Founder and CEO of Flapmax.“Our collaboration with IBM and Palm University College accelerates the development of quantum-AI talent capable of advancing frontier research. By providing the platforms, mentorship, and real-world tools needed for breakthrough discovery, this summit strengthens Ghana's role in the global scientific landscape.”

Positioning Ghana as a Contributor to Frontier Science

Ghana's potential to shape frontier scientific research is already emerging. In a prior initiative supported by Flapmax and Intel, Palm University College students used quantum tools to model cocoa disease resilience, offering early insights into how quantum simulation could help protect one of the nation's most vital exports. Similar quantum-AI techniques can also enable:



Materials discovery for next-generation batteries

Grid optimization for national energy systems

Predictive diagnostics and epidemiology in healthcare Crop genetics and climate-resilient agriculture

To sustain this momentum, students have launched the Palm University AI&Quantum Computing Club, a peer-led community advancing collaborative research, mentorship, and broader access to quantum and AI education across Accra and beyond.

Driving Hands-On Quantum Innovation in Ghana

IBM selected FAI Institute and Palm University College from a global applicant pool of more than 600 institutions, placing Ghana among the leading nations represented in the top 150 selections and underscoring the country's growing relevance in the quantum and AI research landscape. The FAST AI Summit: Quantum Computing Ghana will feature an industry keynote by IBM, instructor-led technical workshops, student engagement labs, and an afro-techno social experience-bringing the spirit of scientific exchange from Timbuktu into a new era of quantum innovation.

The hackathon will run in a hybrid format alongside the summit and features challenge tracks in Agriculture, Energy, and Healthcare. Winners will gain access to Flapmax's hybrid Quantum–AI compute platform (HQAC). All event attendees will receive an official IBM participation certificate.

The event has received over 100 registered attendees from more than six institutions in Accra.

For more information or to register for the summit or hackathon, visit: challenge/quantum-computing-ghana.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Flapmax.

Media Contact:

...itute



About Palm University College:

Palm University College is a private liberal arts university-college offering Bachelor of Science degree programs in Business Information Technology, Business Administration, and Computer Science, supported by a rigorous liberal arts core. Its mission is to develop ethical, excellent leaders equipped for innovation, service, and sustainability. The University's vision is to empower graduates to apply knowledge that drives meaningful transformation across the African continent.

About FAI Institute:

FAI Institute is Flapmax's research and education hub dedicated to advancing AI, quantum science, and emerging technologies globally. Through initiatives such as Women in AI (WAI) and specialized technical training programs, the Institute has supported hundreds of learners and expanded access to high-demand digital skills. FAI Institute is cultivating a future-ready scientific and technology workforce capable of driving innovation worldwide.

About Flapmax:

Flapmax develops sovereign AI infrastructure and advanced computing systems designed to accelerate scientific discovery, industrial innovation, and enterprise transformation. Through collaborations with global technology companies and regional institutions, Flapmax delivers tools and platforms that democratize access to next-generation computational capabilities. The organization is committed to empowering researchers, developers, and institutions worldwide to harness AI and high-performance computing for sustainable, inclusive economic growth.