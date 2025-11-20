Canon Central & North Africa Hosts“Creator Lens” Event In Kenya Empowering East Africa's Next Generation Of Content Creators

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) ( ) is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Canon Creator Lens event, taking place on 19th November 2025 at the iconic Shamba Café, Nairobi.

'Creator Lens' is not just an event; it's a platform for participation and discovery. The initiative began with an open call to creators across East Africa, inviting both emerging and established voices to be part of a dynamic creative community. Designed as an immersive experience, the event brings together panel discussions, inspirational talks, hands-on“touch&try” product sessions, and live demonstrations by industry experts in real-life creative setups, all aimed at empowering content creators to elevate their craft across genres such as fashion, lifestyle, weddings, wildlife, and podcasting.

LENS: Learn, Explore, Network, and Synergy

The name 'Creator Lens' where LENS stands for Learn, Explore, Network, and Synergy, encapsulates the event's mission to inspire creativity and connection. Participants will learn from top industry experts and develop new creative skills; explore Canon's latest creator tools and innovations; network with fellow creators and leading professionals; and build synergy through powerful collaborations that enable impactful storytelling.

This event forms part of Canon's larger strategic initiative“ICE” (Innovation and Customer Experience) which reinforces Canon's focus on enhancing customer engagement and empowering creators as one of its most important communities.

Through this strategic initiative, Canon continues to shift perceptions beyond being a photo brand, positioning itself as a leading video brand, providing tools that meet the evolving demands of the modern cinema and video content landscape.

Immersive Experience Zones

At the heart of the 'Creator Lens' event are four immersive experience zones, each led by content creators and industry experts, offering participants hands-on exposure to Canon's latest technology:



Podcast Zone – Led by Dr. Ofweneke- TV&Radio Host

Showcasing Canon's range of video solutions for podcasters, from beginners to professionals, featuring the EOS C80, R5 Mark II, C50, EOS R50V and highlighting the Live Switcher Application.

Fashion&Lifestyle Zone – Led by Joy Kendi- Fashion&Lifestyle Content Creator

Demonstrating Canon's compact video tools for beauty, lifestyle, and social content creation. Key products in focus are PowerShot V10, EOS R50V, and accessories for vertical shooting and live streaming.

Wedding Zone – Led by Gabriel Kasha- Wedding Videographer

Positioning Canon as the top choice for wedding videography, featuring C50, R5 Mark II, and Canon accessories while focusing on 4K Dual Base ISO and Log color grading. Cinematic Zone – Led by Hans Ngoteya – Wildlife Filmmaker

Highlighting Canon's cinema solutions for wildlife cinematography with the EOS C50, C80, C400, and Canon cinema lenses.

Community, Competition, and Collaboration

In addition to the interactive zones, the event features a range of activations including panel discussions, inspirational keynotes, and live demos where creators can explore Canon products in real-world shooting environments. A content creation competition will also run during the event, where participants will shoot and edit videos using Canon equipment, with entries judged on creativity and technical mastery. Winners will receive exclusive Canon prizes and mentorship opportunities.

“Through 'Creator Lens', we aim to nurture and empower a vibrant community of storytellers who are redefining content creation across Africa. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and enhancing the customer experience through creativity,” said Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa.

“Our goal is not only to inspire creators but also to equip them with the tools and skills they need to tell powerful visual stories, moving beyond photography and embracing the limitless possibilities of video.”

A Regional Vision for Creators

While the first edition is being hosted in Kenya, Canon plans to expand the 'Creator Lens' experience regionally to Morocco and Nigeria, cultivating a sustainable ecosystem of creators across Africa.

By engaging with macro, micro, and nano influencers, Canon aims to encourage creators to upgrade their content creation journeys, transitioning from smartphones to Canon's range of entry-level and professional cameras designed for video excellence.

