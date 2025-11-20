Sonam Kapoor Is Pregnant Again At 40! Glamorous Announcement Breaks The Internet

Popular Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy on November 20. Sonam has shared several beautiful photos on Instagram showing off her baby bump.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared the happy news of her second pregnancy on Instagram, posting beautiful photos showcasing her baby bump.

For her pregnancy announcement, Sonam Kapoor wore a stunning hot-pink pure wool suit, making a bold and fashionable statement.

Sonam's choice of a pink suit for her announcement is being compared to the iconic and elegant style of the late Princess Diana.

The couple, who are already parents to son Vayu, are set to welcome a new member to their family in the spring of 2026.The actress revealed on her Instagram story that her second child is expected to arrive in the spring of 2026, sparking excitement among fans.