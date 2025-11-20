'Please Donate My Organs': 16-Year-Old's Suicide Note Names Teachers, Seeks Action

A 16-year-old Class 10 student from a private school in Delhi died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon after jumping from Platform No. 2 at Rajendra Place Metro Station. The incident has shocked students, parents and teachers across the city. The case took an even more painful turn when police found a suicide note in the boy's school bag. The note clearly blamed his school teachers for pushing him towards the extreme step. It also revealed the boy's deep emotional pain and his love for his family.

Suicide note blames teachers and asks for strict action

Police said they recovered a one-page handwritten suicide note from the student's school bag. In it, the teenager apologised repeatedly to his parents, brother and family. He wrote that he was very sorry for what he was doing but felt he had no choice because the school staff had“said so much” to him. In one of the most heartbreaking lines, the note said:

“I am very sorry I did this, but the school staff said so much that I had to do it.”

He also wrote about organ donation, saying that if any part of his body was in good condition, it should be donated to someone who genuinely needed it.

The note continued with an emotional apology to his parents:

“My parents did a lot; I am sorry I couldn't give them anything... I'm sorry, mother, I broke your heart so many times, now I will break it for the last time.”

He then made a request that has become the most crucial part of the investigation:

“My last wish is that action be taken against them so that no other student does what I did... I am sorry, but the teachers did this to me.”

Family says harassment by teachers had been going on for months

The boy's father, who filed an FIR on Wednesday, said his son had been under severe mental stress for several months. He told police that the teenager often came home upset because teachers scolded him, insulted him, or humiliated him over small issues. According to the father, the boy had reported these incidents to him and his mother many times.

The father said he and his wife had gone to the school several times to speak to teachers and the principal. They made multiple verbal complaints, but nothing changed.

He said they did not take stronger action because the Class 10 board exams were only a couple of months away. "We wanted peace for him until exams," he told PTI.“We planned to shift him to a new school after the board exams.”

The events leading up to the tragedy

On the morning of November 18, the boy left home at 7:15 am as usual for school. His parents were out of Delhi at the time. Around 2:45 pm, the family received a call saying the boy had been found severely injured near Rajendra Place Metro Station.

Police from the Rajouri Garden Metro Police Station rushed to the spot. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Dramatics class incident may have triggered final breakdown

According to the FIR, one of the major triggers took place during a dramatics class recently. The father said that during the activity, the boy fell. Instead of helping him, the teacher allegedly mocked him, saying he was 'overacting', according to a report in ABP.

When the boy began crying, the teacher reportedly told him he could“cry as much as he wanted” and it would“not make any difference.” Even more shocking, the father said, the principal was present in the room but did nothing to stop the humiliation.

Friends later told the family that for the past four days, one teacher had been threatening the boy with expulsion and a transfer certificate, which frightened him deeply.

Another teacher had once pushed him during a class, the father alleged.

Students and parents protest outside the school

As the news spread, students and several parents gathered outside the school gate and held a protest. They demanded accountability and action against the teachers named in the suicide note and in the FIR.

Many parents said they too had seen harsh behaviour from certain staff members but were scared to complain openly because they feared their children would face consequences.

The Rajouri Garden Metro Police Station has registered a case and is investigating all angles. Officers are examining the suicide note, checking school CCTV footage, and speaking to teachers, students and staff.

The FIR names three teachers and the principal. Police are also verifying claims that the boy faced repeated mental harassment and threats.

His parents, who were out of Delhi at the time, have now returned. A post-mortem will be conducted after completing legal formalities and speaking to the family.

Police quote from FIR: Long-term harassment claimed

The FIR states that the student was frequently scolded, insulted and mentally troubled by specific teachers. One teacher threatened him with a transfer certificate and another teacher had once pushed him. He cried often and pleaded with his parents about their behaviour. The school did not take the family's concerns seriously even after several complaints.

The father said the boy was sensitive but hard-working and the constant scolding broke him down slowly.

Organ donation wish highlights his emotional pain

One of the most painful lines in the suicide note was about organ donation. The boy wrote that if any of his organs were healthy enough, they should be given to someone in need.

This line showed the depth of his emotional struggle. Even in his final moments, he wanted to help someone else.

Family devastated as questions grow

The family said they never imagined things had reached such a severe point. They believed the teachers would adjust their behaviour after the family raised concerns. Instead, they say the harassment worsened.

The father said his son had told him many times that teachers said things that hurt him deeply and made him feel worthless. The case has opened a conversation about mental health in schools, teacher behaviour, and the pressure students face before board exams.

Police have said the investigation will be thorough and will consider every detail, including the suicide note and testimonies of students. Further details are awaited as officers continue questioning school staff and analysing evidence.

