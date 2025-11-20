(PHOTOS) Sonam Kapoor Announces Second Pregnancy In Princess Diana-Inspired Pink Suit

Sonam Kapoor surprised fans by announcing her second pregnancy with elegant Instagram photos. Dressed in a striking Princess Diana-inspired pink suit, the Bollywood star showcased her baby bump in a stylish and heartfelt reveal

Sonam Kapoor delighted her fans by announcing her second pregnancy through a new series of photos on Instagram, where she revealed her baby bump in a stylish maternity shoot.

For the announcement, she chose a hot-pink pure wool suit inspired by Princess Diana, featuring oversized padded shoulders and a soft, rounded silhouette, giving her look a regal and fashion-forward edge.

The actor, who previously announced her first pregnancy with swimsuit photos alongside husband Anand Ahuja, kept the caption minimal this time, letting the visuals convey the news naturally.

Anand Ahuja reacted playfully and affectionately in the comments, hinting at the excitement of becoming parents again and praising Sonam's chic maternity style.

Sonam and Anand, who married in 2018, are already parents to their son Vayu, born in August 2022. Sonam has often shared glimpses of her life as a mother, celebrating Vayu's milestones and describing him as curious and loving.

Professionally, Sonam has had a notable career with films like Saawariya, Raanjhanaa, and Neerja. After her 2023 film Blind, she is reportedly working on Battle for Bittora, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's popular novel.