TCS Told To Pay Full Gratuity After Staffer Forced To Resign During Crisis Check Details

A Mumbai-based TCS employee has won a significant victory after labour authorities ruled that the company must pay him full gratuity, months after he was allegedly forced to resign while caring for his critically ill father.

The incident dates back to last year, when the employee, who had completed seven years at TCS, went on emergency leave to attend to his father in the ICU. Despite having enough leave balance, he claimed that he was pressured to submit his resignation. Things worsened when the company later denied him gratuity, prompting him to approach the Labour Office.

Labour Commissioner Intervenes

According to the Forum for IT Employees (FITE), which shared the case on social media, TCS was summoned by the Mumbai Labour Office to explain its actions. The Labour Commissioner reportedly warned the company against unfair labour practices and directed it to release the full gratuity owed for the employee's seven years of service.

Employee Gets Justice, Workers Urged to Speak Up

Following the intervention, the employee finally received his full gratuity payout. FITE highlighted the case as a reminder of the protections available to workers.

"The Labour Office and Labour Ministry have complete authority to question any company's internal policies-whether it's layoffs, forced resignations, wrongful terminations, or withheld dues," the organisation said, urging employees not to hesitate in reporting violations. "Your rights are protected only when you raise your voice."