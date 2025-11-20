Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi Bomb Scare: Sanskriti School In Chanakypuri Gets Threat Email, Police On Spot

Delhi Bomb Scare: Sanskriti School In Chanakypuri Gets Threat Email, Police On Spot


2025-11-20 03:10:14
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Police said on Thursday that a bomb threat email was received at Sanskriti School, Chanakypuri in the morning.

“Nothing suspicious was found following the search operation. Police personnel present at the school,” the Delhi Police said.

MENAFN20112025007365015876ID1110371707



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search