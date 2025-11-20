Who Is Shreyasi Singh? Bihar's New Minister, Ace Shooter And A Gold Medalist

MENAFN - Live Mint) Shreyasi Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was sworn in as a minister in the Bihar Cabinet on Thursday, November 20. She is now part of Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

Who is Shreyasi Singh?

Shreyasi Singh is an award-winning shooter who has been elected from Jamui for a second consecutive term. She is a new entrant into the Bihar cabinet.

For the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, the BJP reposed faith in Shreyasi Singh as its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Jamui.

She contested the Bihar Election 2025 from the Jamui assembly constituency against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammad Shamshad Alam.

During the 2020 elections, Shreyasi Singh defeated RJD's Vijay Prakash by a margin of 13,026 votes, securing 79,603 votes against Prakash's 66,577.

Jamui, which falls under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency, was earlier represented by Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan.

Shreyasi Singh's family, education, career

Shreyasi Singh hails from a prominent political family.

She is the daughter of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh, who served in the Chandra Shekhar-led government and represented both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Her mother, Putul Kumari, is also a former Parliamentarian.

Shreyasi Singh's political career: She is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which she joined in 2020.

She is currently a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), representing the Jamui constituency in Bihar.

She won the Bihar Legislative Assembly election in 2020 and was re-elected in 2025.

She has been inducted as a minister in the Bihar cabinet under Nitish Kumar.

Shreyasi Singh, an ace shooter: She is an ace shooter. She had won a Gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Women's double trap) in Gold Coast, Australia.

She won Silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games (Women's double trap) in Glasgow, Scotland. She also won a bronze medal in the Double trap team event at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

Shreyasi was awarded the Arjuna Award for her contributions to sports. She was part of the Indian team for the Paris Olympics 2024.