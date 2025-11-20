Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korean Banks Record Robust Net Income

2025-11-20 03:09:31
(MENAFN) South Korea’s banking sector delivered strong earnings momentum in the first three quarters of the year, driven primarily by a sharp rise in non-interest revenue, according to fresh data released Thursday by the Financial Supervisory Service.

Domestic banks reported a combined net income of 21.1 trillion won (14.4 billion U.S. dollars) from January through September, marking a 12 percent increase from the same stretch a year earlier. Regulators noted that the solid performance reflects improved revenue diversity at major lenders as they navigate a shifting rate environment and mounting competitive pressures.

Interest income inched up 0.7 percent to 44.8 trillion won (30.5 billion dollars). Although net interest margins narrowed, the dip was outweighed by an expansion in interest-bearing assets — a trend analysts say underscores banks’ continued appetite for loan growth despite tighter monetary conditions.

The standout driver was non-interest income, which leapt 18.5 percent to 6.8 trillion won (4.6 billion dollars). The Financial Supervisory Service attributed the increase to “an increase in foreign exchange and derivatives-related gains,” pointing to stronger trading performance and heightened market volatility that favored bank treasury operations.

The latest figures suggest that South Korean lenders are relying more heavily on diversified revenue streams, a shift regulators have encouraged amid concerns about margin compression and household debt risks. Industry observers say the momentum in non-interest income could help stabilize earnings if interest rate cuts materialize later this year.

MENAFN

