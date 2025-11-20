Archival Exhibition, Heritage Walk Mark World Heritage Week

Srinagar- As part of the World Heritage Week 2025 celebrations, the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K on Wednesday inaugurated a Special Exhibition of Archival Records and Rare Manuscripts at the Art Gallery, Shergarhi Complex.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, presided over the inaugural ceremony and later flagged off a Heritage Walk from the Shergarhi Complex to the SPS Museum at Lal Mandi. The walk drew enthusiastic participation from heritage enthusiasts, scholars, and students from several educational institutions, all united in the cause of promoting heritage awareness and conservation.

Addressing the gathering, the Divisional Commissioner underscored the significance of World Heritage Week in reconnecting people with their cultural roots. He said the exhibition offers a window into Kashmir's invaluable historical and cultural treasures and urged students and scholars to explore the gallery to deepen their understanding of the region's identity.

“Kashmir is home to centuries-old cultural and civilizational riches and represents a confluence of Shaivism, Sufism, and Buddhism,” Garg said.“Our traditions in arts, crafts, and music have earned global acclaim, and our archaeological sites continue to attract visitors from across the world. This Heritage Week is dedicated to celebrating and honouring these sites.”

Garg also highlighted ongoing initiatives of the Directorate aimed at restoring and preserving cultural and archaeological landmarks across Jammu and Kashmir. The observance of World Heritage Week, he said, offers an opportunity to revisit the past, strengthen people's connection with their heritage, and build wider awareness about the importance of conservation.