Sajad Lone Urges PM To Ensure Safety And Dignity Of Kashmiris Across India

File Photo Of Sajad Lone

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone on Thursday voiced serious concern over reports of harassment of Kashmiris in different parts of the country, urging the central government to safeguard their dignity and security.

Lone said reports of profiling and mistreatment of Kashmiris have become increasingly frequent, adding that stereotyping a Kashmiri has unfortunately turned into a recurring practice. He said the issue is not new but has grown“more chronic in the last decade.”

Highlighting the anxiety among families back home, Lone said lakhs of Kashmiris live across India for business, education and work, and their families constantly fear that any adverse incident could endanger their safety. He said these concerns are genuine and require urgent attention.