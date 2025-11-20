Pension Growth Expected To Continue In Azerbaijan In 2026

Azerbaijan is set to strengthen its social protection system in 2026, as reflected in the rising expenditure of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF), Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%