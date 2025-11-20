Women's National Football Team Heads To Saudi Arabia For West Asia Championship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- The women's national football team departed Amman on Thursday for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to compete in the 9th West Asian Women's Championship, scheduled from November 24 to December 2.Jordan will open its title-defense campaign against Palestine at 4:45 p.m. next Monday, before facing Lebanon on Friday, November 28, at the same time. Both matches will be played at the indoor hall of King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.The tournament features six teams divided into two groups. The first round will be played in a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals.