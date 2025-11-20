403
Mindbowser Expands Its Cloud Footprint And Launches Its First Product 'Ehrconnect' On AWS Marketplace
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India | 20 November 2025: Mindbowser, a leading healthtech solutions provider, today announced that its flagship healthcare integration platform, EHRConnect, is now available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. This marks Mindbowser's first product listing on the marketplace and reflects its growing commitment to delivering secure, cloud-native solutions for the global healthcare industry.
EHRConnect is a zero-code, HIPAA-ready integration platform designed to help health systems, digital health companies, payers, labs, and wearable-tech providers exchange clinical data in hours instead of months. Because the platform is deployed entirely inside a customer's AWS environment, all PHI stays within their own AWS account, offering complete privacy, faster deployments, and 60-70% cost savings right out of the gate.
With more than 150 pre-built healthcare nodes, EHRConnect makes it easy to build and monitor complex data workflows, everything from patient data sync and lab result sharing to HL7-to-FHIR conversion, without writing any code. The platform also integrates with AWS services like Amazon ECS and AWS CloudWatch, giving organizations performance, visibility, and reliability from day one.
"This milestone marks a new chapter in Mindbowser's cloud journey," said Ayush Jain, CEO and Founder of Mindbowser. "By bringing EHRConnect to AWS Marketplace, we're giving healthcare organizations a faster, simpler, and fully compliant way to achieve interoperability - right inside the AWS environment they already trust."
EHRConnect connects seamlessly with leading EHR platforms such as Epic, Cerner, and Athenahealth, and integrates with labs, wearables, IoT devices, and payer systems. Its AI-first workflow engine automates routing, mapping, enrichment, and anomaly detection, cutting manual integration work by nearly 70%. Built on a HIPAA-ready architecture and deployed inside the customer's AWS VPC, the platform ensures enterprise-grade security and full data ownership at all times.
Created to support both today's needs and tomorrow's digital health landscape, EHRConnect offers an extensive library of workflow components that cover appointments, encounters, billing, labs, and other core clinical processes. This flexibility helps organizations scale smoothly as their interoperability needs grow.
The availability of EHRConnect on AWS Marketplace supports Mindbowser's cloud-first vision, bringing together strong engineering and deep clinical expertise to help healthcare organizations deploy interoperability solutions faster, without additional infrastructure or setup.
About Mindbowser
Mindbowser is a leading healthTech solutions company that blends clinical know-how with top-tier engineering to build secure, compliant, and patient-focused digital health solutions. Mindbowser has been committed to providing digital transformation solutions to organisations in healthcare for over 15 years. Backed by 200+ HIPAA and FHIR-trained experts, Mindbowser has given more than 100 successful projects by offering its deep industry knowledge. From AI-driven platforms and telemedicine to interoperability and population health tools, 50+ pre-built accelerators connect seamlessly with leading EHRs and 100+ wearable devices. By cutting development and deployment time significantly, Mindbowser enables clients to deliver better care, improve outcomes, and scale faster while complying with global healthcare standards.
