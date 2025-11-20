403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Statewest Garage Doors Reports Holiday Surge In Demand For Secure & Stylish Garage Doors In Perth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Perth, WA, 20 November 2025: As the festive season approaches, Statewest Garage Doors, a trusted local provider of premium garage door solutions, is seeing a sharp rise in enquiries and installations across Perth. According to company owner Antonio, homeowners are prioritizing property security, summer heat protection, and end-of-year renovations, making high-quality garage doors in Perth one of the most in-demand home upgrades this holiday period.
Perth Families Strengthening Home Security Before Holiday Travel
With Christmas travel increasing throughout Western Australia and interstate, more Perth residents are turning their attention to securing their homes while they are away. Antonio notes that garage entries remain a key vulnerability for many households.
"This is the time of year when people want peace of mind," Antonio explains.
"Modern garage doors in Perth now offer stronger locking systems and smart controls, and homeowners want those features before they leave for their holidays."
Statewest has seen a rise in requests for smart automation, remote app access, and reinforced panels, features that help ensure properties remain protected during extended travel.
Summer Heat Driving Interest in Insulated Designs
The festive season overlaps with Perth's hottest months, making insulation a major priority. Insulated sectional doors and thermally efficient roller doors are now among Statewest's most requested options.
Antonio adds:
"The heat inside garages can become extreme. Upgrading to insulated garage doors in Perth isn't just about comfort, it also helps reduce energy costs."
With many families using garages as storage rooms, hobby spaces, or social areas during Christmas gatherings, better thermal control has become an important part of home planning.
Holiday Renovation Boom Boosting Aesthetic Upgrades
The end of the year remains one of Perth's busiest renovation periods. Many homeowners take advantage of holidays to refresh the exterior appearance of their homes.
Moreover, we are receiving increased interest in:
*Timber-look sectional doors
*Smooth contemporary panel designs
*Color-matched roller doors
*Modern architectural finishes
These upgrades not only improve curb appeal but also add long-term value to the home. Antonio says the trend reflects a growing preference for garage doors that combine functionality with modern style.
Installation Slots Filling Fast for Pre-Christmas Completion
We are encouraging Perth homeowners to book early if they want their installation completed before Christmas.
"December is always our busiest month," Antonio confirms.
"Anyone wanting new garage doors in Perth installed before the holidays should secure a booking as early as possible to avoid scheduling delays."
The company has increased its team capacity for the season but notes that popular colors, styles, and smart-door models are selling out more quickly than usual.
Maintenance Remains Essential During Perth's Hot Summer
Along with upgrades, we are reminding residents not to overlook maintenance. The combination of holiday use, hot weather, and frequent opening and closing can place extra pressure on garage door components.
Antonio advises homeowners to arrange routine servicing to prevent issues such as:
*Track misalignment
*Motor strain
*Heat-related panel expansion
*Safety sensor malfunction
"A well-maintained garage door keeps your home safe and operates smoothly during the busiest time of year," Antonio says.
About Statewest Garage Doors
Statewest Garage Doors is a locally owned and operated Perth business delivering high-quality garage door installations, repairs, and servicing. Under Antonio's leadership, the company is known for its reliable customer service, premium materials, and commitment to providing secure and stylish garage doors in Perth to suit all home types.
Perth Families Strengthening Home Security Before Holiday Travel
With Christmas travel increasing throughout Western Australia and interstate, more Perth residents are turning their attention to securing their homes while they are away. Antonio notes that garage entries remain a key vulnerability for many households.
"This is the time of year when people want peace of mind," Antonio explains.
"Modern garage doors in Perth now offer stronger locking systems and smart controls, and homeowners want those features before they leave for their holidays."
Statewest has seen a rise in requests for smart automation, remote app access, and reinforced panels, features that help ensure properties remain protected during extended travel.
Summer Heat Driving Interest in Insulated Designs
The festive season overlaps with Perth's hottest months, making insulation a major priority. Insulated sectional doors and thermally efficient roller doors are now among Statewest's most requested options.
Antonio adds:
"The heat inside garages can become extreme. Upgrading to insulated garage doors in Perth isn't just about comfort, it also helps reduce energy costs."
With many families using garages as storage rooms, hobby spaces, or social areas during Christmas gatherings, better thermal control has become an important part of home planning.
Holiday Renovation Boom Boosting Aesthetic Upgrades
The end of the year remains one of Perth's busiest renovation periods. Many homeowners take advantage of holidays to refresh the exterior appearance of their homes.
Moreover, we are receiving increased interest in:
*Timber-look sectional doors
*Smooth contemporary panel designs
*Color-matched roller doors
*Modern architectural finishes
These upgrades not only improve curb appeal but also add long-term value to the home. Antonio says the trend reflects a growing preference for garage doors that combine functionality with modern style.
Installation Slots Filling Fast for Pre-Christmas Completion
We are encouraging Perth homeowners to book early if they want their installation completed before Christmas.
"December is always our busiest month," Antonio confirms.
"Anyone wanting new garage doors in Perth installed before the holidays should secure a booking as early as possible to avoid scheduling delays."
The company has increased its team capacity for the season but notes that popular colors, styles, and smart-door models are selling out more quickly than usual.
Maintenance Remains Essential During Perth's Hot Summer
Along with upgrades, we are reminding residents not to overlook maintenance. The combination of holiday use, hot weather, and frequent opening and closing can place extra pressure on garage door components.
Antonio advises homeowners to arrange routine servicing to prevent issues such as:
*Track misalignment
*Motor strain
*Heat-related panel expansion
*Safety sensor malfunction
"A well-maintained garage door keeps your home safe and operates smoothly during the busiest time of year," Antonio says.
About Statewest Garage Doors
Statewest Garage Doors is a locally owned and operated Perth business delivering high-quality garage door installations, repairs, and servicing. Under Antonio's leadership, the company is known for its reliable customer service, premium materials, and commitment to providing secure and stylish garage doors in Perth to suit all home types.
Company:-Statewest Garage Doors
User:- Antonio A
Email:[email protected]
Phone:- 0415-979-037Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment