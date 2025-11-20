Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Oil Price Up 24 Cents To USD 65.50 Pb


2025-11-20 03:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil went up 24 cents during Wednesday trading to reach USD 65.50 per barrel compared with USD 65.26 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent futures dropped USD 1.38 to USD 63.51 pb and West Texas Intermediate went down USD 1.30 to USD 59.44 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN20112025000071011013ID1110371638



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search