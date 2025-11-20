403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Oil Price Up 24 Cents To USD 65.50 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil went up 24 cents during Wednesday trading to reach USD 65.50 per barrel compared with USD 65.26 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent futures dropped USD 1.38 to USD 63.51 pb and West Texas Intermediate went down USD 1.30 to USD 59.44 pb. (end)
km
Brent futures dropped USD 1.38 to USD 63.51 pb and West Texas Intermediate went down USD 1.30 to USD 59.44 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment