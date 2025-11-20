Hathab: Round 7 Kicks Off With Dressage Action At QEF Arena

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The seventh round of the Qatar Equestrian Tour – Longines Hathab opened with impressive dressage performances at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's (QEF) main arena yesterday. Barbara Ali dominated the preliminary test, winning with 70.834 points on Neron, ahead of Mona Mohammed Al Sulaiti (66.429, Jazz Para) and Khalid Mohammed Al Ghanim (56.905, Pontendro). In the Level 2 Novice category, Mona Mohammed Hammoudi topped the standings with 68.363 points on Kaluintek, followed by Mariam Abdulkarim Abdul and Hamad Nasser Al Marri, who also won the Junior class. At First Level, Michelle Germes led with 72.234 points on Givenchy.