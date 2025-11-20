QRDI Council Empowers Qatar's Research Community Through Qatar Research Excellence Workshop

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council in collaboration with the British Council and support from the British Embassy successfully concluded the Qatar Research Excellence Workshop, a three-day training program tailored to early to mid-career researchers across all disciplines, equipping them with the skills and mindset to excel in today's international landscape.

Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, the workshop was delivered by Dr. Matt Lane, Co-Director of the Researcher Development Partnership, a leading expert in researcher training and professional development. The programme featured a series of interactive sessions, group discussions, and practical exercises designed to enhance research leadership, collaboration, and communication skills.

British Ambassador to Qatar, H E Neerav Patel said,“The Qatar Research Excellence Workshop exemplifies the strong partnership between the United Kingdom and Qatar in advancing knowledge and innovation.

"By equipping researchers with world-class skills and fostering international collaboration, we are laying the foundation for breakthroughs that will benefit both our nations and the global community. The UK remains committed to supporting Qatar's vision for a knowledge-based economy and to deepening ties that drive scientific progress and shared prosperity.”

Country Director Qatar and Cluster Business Development Lead at the British Council, Dr. Waseem Kotoub said,“We are proud to collaborate with QRDI Council and the British Embassy to deliver the Qatar Research Excellence Workshop. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to fostering global connections and equipping Qatar's research community with the skills and networks needed to thrive internationally. By investing in researcher development, we are not only strengthening individual careers but also contributing to Qatar's vision of becoming a hub for innovation and knowledge exchange.”

Senior Program Director at QRDI Council Aysha Abdulhameed Al Mudahka said:“At QRDI Council, we are committed to empowering Qatar's research community with the tools, knowledge, and global connections necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive research environment. The Qatar Research Excellence Workshop reflects our belief that investing in researchers is an investment in the nation's future, one that enables Qatar to build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and scientific excellence."