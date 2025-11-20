Social And Sport Contribution Fund Signs Agreement With Ministry Of Social Development And Family

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM) has signed a funding agreement with the Ministry of Social Development and Family to support the Social Development Centre“NAMA”, which operates under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work.

Through this partnership, DAAM will contribute to the“National Social Entrepreneurship Award” programme-supporting it for the first time in its second edition.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the culture of social entrepreneurship in Qatar and empower youth and broader community members to develop sustainable solutions for local social challenges.

Under the agreement, DAAM will provide dedicated financial backing for the Award's key initiatives, implemented by the Social Development Centre“NAMA” across three categories: Best Existing Social Enterprise Project, Best Social Enterprise Project Idea, and a newly introduced category for 2025-Best School Social Enterprise Project.

This new school-focused track targets secondary-level students, recognising their potential as emerging changemakers and encouraging them to present community-oriented ideas and initiatives that drive measurable positive impact within a supportive, competitive framework.

The winners will be announced and honoured on the sidelines of the Social Entrepreneurship Forum in early December 2025.