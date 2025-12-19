Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trial Of Armenian Citizens Continues In Azerbaijan With Closing Statements From Defendants

Trial Of Armenian Citizens Continues In Azerbaijan With Closing Statements From Defendants


2025-12-19 07:06:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19.​ The court proceedings in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court on December 19, Trend reports.

The defendant, David Manukyan, delivered his final remarks, presenting counterarguments to the claims made by the prosecution.

He stated that he did not agree with the points raised by the prosecutors and clarified that he neither participated in nor observed any meetings of the so-called“security council” of the separatist regime, as his official duties did not allow it.

Manukyan also expressed gratitude to his legal defense team.

Similarly, the defendant Arayik Harutyunyan said in his closing statement that he disagreed with the prosecution's arguments.

He noted that he and his two brothers attended school in Karabakh without facing any issues related to studying in Armenian and emphasized that there were no problems between him and Azerbaijani citizens.“We attended each other's events,” he added.

The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizens charged under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave crimes, continue.

MENAFN19122025000187011040ID1110502670



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search