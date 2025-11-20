Conference Showcases Italy's Culinary Excellence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Officials and nutrition experts have highlighted the benefits of Italy's famed Mediterranean diet and Qatar's advance in the field of precision nutrition and healthy diet.

They were speaking at a conference at Sidra Medicine, organised by Italian Trade Agency and the Trade Office of the Embassy of Italy in Qatar yesterday.

The conference titled“Italian Cooking: Health, Culture, and Innovation” marked tenth anniversary of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World, and was organised in collaboration with Sidra Medicine and OnFoods.

The event welcomed over 100 participants, including nutrition experts, medical professionals, and representatives of the Italian-Qatari business community.



The conference, moderated by Prof. Mamoun Elawad, Chief of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition and Head of Inflammatory Bowel Disorders at Sidra Medicine, opened with the welcoming remarks from Sam Lock, Executive Director of Commercial Development at Sidra Medicine; Dr. Muhammad Ali Hameed, Executive Director, Research Core Facilities at Sidra Medicine; and Ambassador of Italy to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi.

Addressing the event, the Italian Ambassador said,“Italy is one of the healthiest countries in the world, also thanks to the Italian diet. The conference successfully combined science, nutrition, and gastronomy, celebrating Italian culinary culture and reinforcing the strong trade and cultural ties between Italy and Qatar”

The programme featured a key presentation by Prof. Cristian Del Bo' from the University of Milan, highlighting the scientific evidence positioning Italian cuisine as a model of a healthy and sustainable Mediterranean diet, as well as by Dr. Annalisa Terranegra from Sidra Medicine, who presented the role of precision nutrition in personalised patient care.

Prof. Del Bo' detailed the evolution of the Mediterranean diet while Dr. Terranegra highlighted the similarities and overlapping features between traditional Qatari food and the Mediterranean diet.

The event concluded with a tasting of healthy Italian cuisine by chef Marco Consalvo, showcasing Italy's culinary excellence.

In line with the topics covered by the conference, as well as with Italy's contribution to healthy and sustainable diets, recent trade data further illustrates the strength of Italian agri-food sectors in Qatar. Agricultural, fisheries and forestry exports have increased by 31.5% in 2025, reaffirming Italy's strong position as a supplier of premium agricultural goods to Qatar, with processed foods continuing to represent a solid pillar of bilateral trade.

The sharp rise in primary agricultural products also reflects Qatar's growing demand for Italian quality and signals promising opportunities to further expand Italy's export presence in the market.