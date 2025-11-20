IMU Biosciences Appoints Dr. Carlos Paya As Non-Executive Director, Strengthening Its Board Of Directors

London, UK, 20 November 2025 - IMU Biosciences (or“the Company”), a biotechnology company decoding the immune system to drive next generation health outcomes, today announced the appointment of Dr. Carlos Paya as Non-Executive Director.

Carlos has a distinguished track record of leadership spanning academic medicine and the biopharmaceutical industry, with deep expertise in drug development and commercial strategy across early-stage start-ups to large-cap pharmaceutical companies.

Carlos currently serves as Chairman of Vaxcyte and Highlight Therapeutics and is a Venture Partner at Abingworth, and YSIOS Capital. Previously, he was Chairman of Fluidigm Standard Biotools, a Board Member of Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, President, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of Immune Design Corp, President of Elan Pharmaceuticals and Vice President of Eli Lilly and Company, where he led discovery research and late-stage clinical development. He holds a CEI, Executive Business Education from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an MD and PhD degrees from Universidad Complutense de Madrid. He was a Professor of Medicine, Immunology and Laboratory Medicine at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.

Dr John Baker, Chief Executive Officer at IMU Biosciences, said:“Carlos has deep biopharma and life science tools expertise, including drug discovery, development and commercialisation. His insights and strategic perspectives will be instrumental as we advance the application of our proprietary immune profiling platform across diagnostics, drug development and personalised medicine. I am delighted to welcome him to the Board of Directors and look forward to working with him as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Dr Carlos Paya, Non-Executive Director at IMU Biosciences, added:“IMU's ability to translate complex immune data into clinically actionable insights represents a transformative advancement in the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of immune-related diseases. By harnessing the world's largest immune dataset, IMU is creating a new paradigm in immunology with the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes. I am delighted to be joining the Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging my industry and academic experience to support IMU's continued growth.”

About IMU Biosciences

IMU's goal is to revolutionise the way immune-related diseases are understood, diagnosed and treated. It is pioneering advanced immune profiling and AI analytics to decode the human immune system and its relationship to disease.

Starting with a simple blood sample and building immune profiles which extend from the molecular to the population level, IMU has created the world's largest and highest-resolution immune dataset. This novel platform applies proprietary immune analysis and machine learning to decode immune variation and its disease association at an unprecedented depth and scale.

By mapping the immune system of individuals at the molecular, cellular and system level and aggregating immune profiles from tens of thousands of people, IMU translates this into population-level insights, unlocking an unparalleled understanding of immune-driven health and disease. These clinically actionable insights are enabling IMU to uncover new immune mechanisms and deliver precision approaches for diagnosing, monitoring and treating disease, prescribing the safest and most pertinent medicines and enabling the development of next generation therapies.



The Company was built by a team of immune specialists and technologists based on a decade of research at King's College London and the Francis Crick Institute.





