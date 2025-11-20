Anaqua To Unveil Breakthrough AI Solutions At IP Service World

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI solutions empower IP teams to accelerate workflows, automate manual tasks, and unlock strategic insights

MUNICH, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services, today announced the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking AI solutions, marking a major leap forward in how IP teams manage and optimize their intellectual property (IP). These new AI solutions will be previewed at IP Service World in Munich, Germany, on 24-25 November 2025.

“IP professionals are increasingly under pressure to find ways to work more efficiently while simultaneously looking to surface novel insights,” said Justin Crotty, CEO, Anaqua.“Anaqua is harnessing the power of AI to deliver transformative solutions that meet the unique needs of IP teams. These AI solutions are first of their kind, and they will be integrated with the Anaqua's IP management platform. Our goal is to empower our clients to transform their IP operations and drive meaningful business outcomes.”

Anaqua is advancing innovation with powerful new AI solutions for its IP management platform. These new AI offerings are designed to help IP teams work smarter and unlock deeper strategic insights, operational efficiencies, and drive greater strategic and operational impact:



Enhanced AI Docketing: Automates data extraction and validation from both global IP office documents and internal documents including emails with virtually no user action required. Ensuring data integrity, it intelligently reads and processes these inputs, flags discrepancies, and supports batch updates with oversight from IP teams. By eliminating manual data entry, this solution dramatically reduces administrative workload and transforms how IP teams manage deadlines, documents, and compliance requirements, while freeing capacity for quality assurance and more strategic activities.

AI Classifier: Revolutionizes how companies classify patent portfolios by automatically mapping internal IP and external patents to a company's unique classification strategy and private taxonomy, eliminating hours of manual review with 85-90% accuracy.

AI Document Analysis, Translation & Reporting: Enables IP professionals to interact with documents in natural language and the advanced AI translations engine specialized for IP and legal work enables seamless global collaboration and ensures the translated content meets legal and technical precision requirements. Also, the AI reporting capabilities can ingest long or complex documents and combine updates from multiple sources into a single report, keeping stakeholders aligned without requiring hours of manual reading. AI Brand Protection: AI-powered monitoring system that uses image recognition and text matching to identify unauthorized uses of brand assets. It scans online marketplaces, social media platforms, intellectual property offices, domain registrations, and the general web, and automatically triggers a workflow for complaint generations and case management within the IP management system for efficient, accurate enforcement.

The new AI solutions build upon the existing AI capabilities, such as AI Co-pilot, IP Forecasting, Workflow Engine and Renewals, to form the foundation for Anaqua's RightHub® AI-native platform. The RightHub platform provides a modern, easy-to-use experience that improves productivity and enables real-time collaboration. It also provides a single source of global IP data, and boosts productivity and efficiency through AI-powered automation. The platform, which has been localized for the German market, will help IP teams streamline operations, reduce manual workloads, and enhance strategic decision-making.

“Anaqua is reinventing how IP is managed in the AI era,” said Toni Nijm, chief product officer, Anaqua.“We are excited to showcase these AI solutions at IP Service World 2025, which will empower IP teams in Germany to boost productivity and focus on higher value work rather than time-consuming, manual tasks.”

Anaqua has been serving customers in the Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region since its founding twenty years ago with local teams who understand the needs of clients across the region. Anaqua is now building on its strong presence and loyal customer base within the DACH region with innovative new solutions, such as the new AI capabilities announced today.

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software platforms, AQX®, PATTSY WAVE®, and RightHub® offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment's needs. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua's solutions. Over two million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company's global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit