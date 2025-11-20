Sumerge Strengthens Regional Presence At Confluent's Data Streaming World Tour In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sumerge, a leading software development and IT consulting company, is proud to announce its participation in the Data Streaming World Tour 2025 in Dubai, hosted by Confluent this month. The event served as a powerful platform for Sumerge to engage with key regional stakeholders, technology leaders, and industry innovators, exploring how modern data-streaming architectures are transforming financial services, telecommunications, and the public sector across the Middle East.

Sumerge's participation reflects its unwavering commitment to innovation that drives human progress, business value, and enduring trust. As organizations across the region accelerate their shift toward real-time data-driven decision-making, Sumerge continues to lead with cutting-edge engineering capabilities that enable advanced streaming architectures, intelligent ecosystems, and modern integration frameworks.

By joining the Data Streaming World Tour in Dubai, Sumerge further strengthened its presence in the UAE and the wider MENA region. The company deepened its partnerships, showcased its role as a trusted engineering advisor, and reinforced its mission to help enterprises accelerate initiatives that transform technology into measurable and lasting impact.

The event brought together global and regional leaders to explore the evolution from batch-based systems to real-time data-in-motion architectures. Attendees gained insights into transformative technologies such as Apache Kafka and Apache Flink, engaged with ecosystem partners, and learned from customer success stories that highlighted how streaming data unlocks operational efficiency, enhanced customer experience, and faster innovation.