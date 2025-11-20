403
Netanyahu tours Israeli-held buffer zone in Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday toured the Israeli-seized buffer zone in southern Syria, accompanied by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Army Chief Eyal Zamir, and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, local media reported.
The visit came hours after Netanyahu requested the cancellation of a scheduled trial session on corruption charges, citing “a security matter.” Syrian authorities have not commented on the tour.
Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, in violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Israeli incursions in southern Syria have intensified in recent months, with reports of farmland destruction, arrests of residents, forest damage, and new military checkpoints. Government data indicate over 1,000 airstrikes and more than 400 cross-border raids since December 2024.
Separately, the Israeli army, Shin Bet, and police reported that several Israelis and Syrians were detained on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle weapons from Syria into northern Israel for a criminal network. Among the detainees were five regular and reserve Israeli soldiers. Last month, a similar operation led to the seizure of dozens of weapons and the arrest of three Syrians suspected of involvement in arms smuggling. Syria has not commented on these reports.
