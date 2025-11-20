403
Syria, Jordan denounce Netanyahu’s visit to southern buffer zone
(MENAFN) Syria and Jordan Condemn Netanyahu’s Visit to Southern Syria as Breach of UN Resolutions
Syria and Jordan on Wednesday strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s field visit to the buffer zone in southern Syria, labeling it a violation of international law and UN resolutions.
Netanyahu was accompanied by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Army Chief Eyal Zamir, and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar during the visit to the Israeli-controlled buffer zone.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry denounced the tour as “a grave violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and described it as an attempt to impose a fait accompli that contravenes UN Security Council resolutions. The ministry emphasized that all Israeli actions in southern Syria are “null and void” under international law and reaffirmed Damascus’s demand for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces in line with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. It also called on the international community to pressure Israel to comply.
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry echoed the condemnation, calling Netanyahu’s visit “a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and unity of its territory, a blatant breach of international law, and a dangerous escalation that will only contribute to further conflict and tension in the region.” Spokesperson Fuad Al-Majali stressed Jordan’s solidarity with Syria and urged the international community to ensure Israel ceases its provocative actions and ends its occupation of Syrian lands.
The visit follows Israel’s expansion of control over the demilitarized buffer zone in the Golan Heights after the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.
