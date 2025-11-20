403
UN raises concerns over Netanyahu’s visit to southern Syria
(MENAFN) The United Nations expressed concern on Wednesday over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent visit to the buffer zone in southern Syria.
“I think this very public visit is concerning, to say the least,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference, calling on Israel to respect the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. He also referenced UN Security Council Resolution 2799, stressing that it “called for the full sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.”
Deputy UN envoy for Syria Najat Rochdi condemned the visit as “a further grave violation of Syria’s sovereignty.” In a statement, she reiterated that Israel should cease violations and comply with the 1974 agreement, urging the Security Council to uphold its responsibilities.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry similarly denounced the “illegitimate visit” by Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, calling it a serious breach of Syria’s territorial integrity.
Following the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its control over the Golan Heights, including the demilitarized buffer zone, in violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Israeli operations in southern Syria have intensified, with locals reporting advances into farmland, destruction of hundreds of acres of forest, arrests, and the establishment of military checkpoints.
According to government data, the Israeli military has conducted over 1,000 airstrikes in Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids in the southern provinces since December 2024.
