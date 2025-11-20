Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Michelin: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares - November 20Th, 2025


2025-11-20 02:46:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 CLERMONT-FERRAND

Information about securities repurchasing program
Regulated information
Issuer social denomination: Michelin – LEI 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
Types of securities: ordinary shares – Code ISIN FR001400AJ45
Date: November 20th, 2025

Issuer Name Issuer code Transaction
date		 ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of actions) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 20.11.2025 FR001400AJ45 876 761 28,514 euros Over-the-counter
Issuer Name Issuer code PSI
Name		 Issuer Code Transaction date
ISIN Code		 Unit Price Currency Quantity bought Platform Transaction reference number Buyback objective
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 NATIXIS KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63 20.11.2025 FR001400AJ45 28,514 Euro 876 761 Over-the-counter 5309224 Cancellation
  • 20251120 - Disclosure of trading in own shares – November 20, 2025

