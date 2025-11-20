Tom Milana Honored At 2025 SFBW Apogee Awards For Excellence In Business Advisory

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tom Milana, Partner and Master Certified Business Intermediary at Transworld Business Advisors / Transworld M&A Advisors, was recognized today at the 2025 South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW) Apogee Awards for Excellence in Business Advisory. The luncheon event took place at The Venue in Wilton Manors, celebrating South Florida leaders who elevate their industries through high-impact professional achievement.

Transworld Business Advisors served as a Silver Sponsor of the event, with CEO Andy Cagnetta attending alongside partners Peter Berg, Randy Bring, Joe Hamza, Alan Kaye, and Jake Tobin, who joined to support Milana's recognition and represent one of the country's largest business brokerage and lower-middle-market M&A advisory firms.

Milana was also joined by long-time industry colleagues including corporate attorney Deborah Carman and Sharon Alexander of Junior Achievement of South Florida, both of whom collaborate with Milana on community, educational, and philanthropic initiatives supporting entrepreneurship and business education.

Milana's advisory work spans Florida, the United States, and international markets, including Latin America and Europe, with specialization across construction, manufacturing, distribution, hospitality, technology, and cross-border M&A engagements. His work with Junior Achievement's 3DE Senior Consultancy Program continues to bring real-world business education into local high schools, preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The SFBW Apogee Awards highlight C-suite executives and distinguished leaders who influence South Florida's economic strength, strategic innovation, and community impact.

About Transworld Business Advisors

Transworld Business Advisors is the world's largest business brokerage organization, specializing in business sales, mergers and acquisitions, and franchise development. With more than 40 years of experience and 250+ offices worldwide, Transworld provides business owners and acquirers with expert advisory, valuation, and transaction services.