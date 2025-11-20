Halal Ingredients Market To Reach US $409.43 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Halal Ingredients Market?

The market size for halal ingredients has been consistently expanding over the recent years. Expected to increase from $344.52 billion in 2024 to $353.61 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) sits at 2.6%. Reasons for this growth during the historic period include severe weather changes, strict emission regulations, infrastructure advancements, consumer emphasis on energy efficiency, crude oil price variations, and the incorporation of renewable energy.

Expectations are high for a consistent expansion in the halal ingredients market in the coming years, with projections forecasting it will rise to ""$409.44 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. This growth in the predictive timeframe can be linked to an increase in biofuel demand, a concentrated effort towards carbon footprint reduction, intelligent heating systems, government-imposed fuel quality standards, and an uptick in residential construction. Emission reduction technologies, enhancements in anti-gelling and cold-flow, advanced developments in additive formulations, the incorporation of artificial intelligence, and strategic partnerships and tie-ups, are the significant trends that will influence the market in the forecast period.

Download a free sample of the halal ingredients market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Halal Ingredients Global Market Growth?

The escalating desire for halal processed foods and drinks is projected to fuel the expansion of the halal ingredient market. Companies that comprise the food and beverage industry transform raw farm products into packaged and prepared goods for consumers, ensuring the delivery of food and drinks. The use of halal ingredients imparts a guarantee of health, cleanliness, purity, and safety, assuring superior quality products and sparking an increase in halal ingredient demand. As an example, a US-wide consumer insights poll in September 2022 by IFANCA, a US non-profit organization dedicated to halal certification and promotion, found that out of 1,000 nationally representative U.S adults, 44% perceived halal-certified foods as more humane, 42% as fresher and 41% healthier than their non-halal counterparts. Hence, the burgeoning demand for halal processed food and beverages is bolstering the growth of the halal ingredients market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Halal Ingredients Market?

Major players in the Halal Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Barentz B.V.

. Symrise AG

. Purecircle Ltd.

. Halagel (M) Sdn. Bhd.

. ADM Barentz B.V.

. Kerry Group Plc.

. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

. Cargill Incorporated

. The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Halal Ingredients Market?

One significant trend gathering momentum in the halal ingredients market is product innovation. Many leading corporations in this industry are implementing new strategies to maintain their dominance in the market. For instance, KTC Edibles Ltd., a UK-based firm known for creating and distributing edible oils, unveiled its novel halal certified Beef Dripping, a first of its kind in the UK, in July 2022. It is applicable for various frying and roasting tasks, making it an ideal pick for Fish and Chip outlets seeking to broaden their reach to the Halal market.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Halal Ingredients Market Report?

The halal ingredientsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ingredients For Food And Beverage Industry, Ingredients For Pharmaceutical Industry, Ingredients For Cosmetics Industry

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Food And beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics

Subsegments:

1) By Ingredients for the Food And Beverage Industry: Halal-certified Food Additives, Flavors And colorings, Emulsifiers And Stabilizers

2) By Ingredients For The Pharmaceutical Industry: Gelatin alternatives, Halal Excipients, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

3) By Ingredients For The Cosmetics Industry: Halal-Certified Oils And Waxes, Plant-Based Extracts, Alcohol-Free Preservatives

View the full halal ingredients market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Halal Ingredients Industry?

The Middle East dominated the global halal ingredients market in 2024 and is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The Halal Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 covers a broad spectrum of regions, which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Halal Ingredients Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Halal Food Global Market Report 2025



Halal Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025



Bulk Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "