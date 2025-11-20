Pine-Derived Chemicals Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?The market size of chemicals derived from pine has experienced consistent growth in recent years. The market, which was worth $5.76 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow to $6.02 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the use of renewable and sustainable raw materials, expanding industrial applications, stricter environmental regulations, a shift towards green chemistry, advancements in extraction and processing methods, a boom in the biomass-based economy, and extensive applications in cleansing and surfactants.

In the coming years, the pine-derived chemicals market size is predicted to experience substantial growth, reaching $7.62 billion by 2029 with a 6.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The expected growth during this forecast period is credited to the expansion of the pine-derived biochemicals market, the increase in its use in the field of agriculture, the rising demand for pine oil, innovative applications of pine resin, and the worldwide acceptance of pine-derived terpenes. The forecast period will also witness significant trends such as bio-based resins and polymers, broadening use in adhesives and sealants, antioxidants and health products, and the application of pine-derived terpenes in the pharmaceutical industry.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Pine-Derived Chemicals Market?

The escalating apprehension regarding environmental protection is projected to fuel momentum to the growth of the pine-derived chemicals market. These environmental issues speak to the effort of conserving our natural world, which includes elements such as air, water, land, flora, and fauna. This rising distress towards the environment has led to an increased preference for pine-based plant chemicals over traditional synthetic methods, due to the latter's contribution to environmental pollution. For instance, the United Nations Environment Programme, an intergovernmental organization based in Kenya, reported in August 2022 that about 3.2 billion people or 40% of the world's population was adversely affected by land degradation. Also, the loss of pollinators puts at risk up to $577 billion of global crop production annually. Moreover, activities such as land clearing, producing crops, and fertilization are responsible for a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. Consequently, these heightened environmental concerns are steering the growth of the pine-derived chemicals market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Pine-Derived Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Pine-Derived Chemicals include:

. Ingevity Corporation

. Florachem Corporation

. Harima Chemicals Group Inc.

. L'entreprise française DRT

. Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

. Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd.

. Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited

. Arboris LLC

. PineChemical Group Oy

. SunPine AB

What Are The Top Trends In The Pine-Derived Chemicals Industry?

Facility enhancement is an emerging trend in the pine-derived chemicals market, capturing the attention of many manufacturers. These manufacturers are now working towards broadening their facilities to accommodate the production of superior products to fulfill market needs. For example, Pine Chemical Group, a Finland-based pine-derived chemicals supplier, revealed in August 2023 that it is expanding its production site in Kotka. The primary intention is to produce an array of specialty fats used in chocolates, coatings, fillings, compounds, spreads, bakery fats, among other applications at this facility. The company boasts a product range including crude oil, tall oil pitch, and pitch fuel, which are all adequately certified in line with existing rules, such as REACH and ISCC.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Growth

The pine-derived chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Tall Oil Fatty Acid, Tall Oil Rosin, Gum Turpentine, Gum Rosin, Sterols, Pitch, Other Types

2) By Process: Kraft, Tapping, Pulpmills

3) By Source: Living Trees, Dead Pine Stumps And Logs, By-Product Of Sulfate Pulping

4) By Application: Adhesives And Sealants, Paints And Coatings, Surfactants, Printing Inks, Perfumes, Fragrances, And Cosmetics, Food Additives, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Tall Oil Fatty Acid: Unsaturated Fatty Acids, Saturated Fatty Acids

2) By Tall Oil Rosin: Modified Tall Oil Rosin, Natural Tall Oil Rosin

3) By Gum Turpentine: Chemical Grade Turpentine, Industrial Grade Turpentine

4) By Gum Rosin: Hydrated Gum Rosin, Non-Hydrated Gum Rosin

5) By Sterols: Phytosterols, Other Sterol Derivatives

6) By Pitch: Wood Pitch, Synthetic Pitch

7) By Other Types: Pine Essential Oils, Terpenes And Terpenoids

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Pine-Derived Chemicals Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for pine-derived chemicals, with Europe following as the second largest region during the forecasted period. The report encompassed the pine-derived chemicals market across various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

