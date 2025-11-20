403
GCC Meat Market Size To Hit 6.80 Million Tons By 2033 With A 3.07% CAGR
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- GCC Meat Market Overview
Market Size in 2024: 5.18 Million Tons
Market Size in 2033: 6.80 Million Tons
Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 3.07%
According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "GCC Meat Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2033", the GCC meat market size was valued at 5.18 Million Tons in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach 6.80 Million Tons by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.07% during 2025-2033.
How AI is Reshaping the Future of GCC Meat Market
● Precision Farming Enhancements: AI-driven analytics optimize livestock feed and health monitoring, reducing costs by up to 20% in Saudi Arabia's poultry sector. Predictive models forecast disease outbreaks, boosting yields and self-sufficiency rates toward 80% by 2030, transforming traditional rearing into data-centric operations for sustainable growth.
● Supply Chain Optimization: Blockchain-integrated AI ensures halal traceability from farm to table, minimizing waste in UAE's import-heavy market. Real-time logistics adjustments cut delivery times by 15%, enhancing freshness and consumer trust amid rising tourism demands.
● Demand Forecasting Tools: Machine learning algorithms analyze consumer trends for premium meats, aiding processors in Qatar to adjust production dynamically. This reduces overstock by 25%, aligning with population growth and urbanization for efficient market responsiveness.
● Quality Control Automation: Computer vision inspects cuts for defects in Oman's facilities, improving export standards. AI slashes rejection rates by 30%, supporting regional expansion into halal-certified global niches.
How Vision 2030 is Revolutionizing GCC Meat Industry
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 spearheads a transformative shift in the GCC meat sector, emphasizing food security and diversification away from oil dependency. With USD 5 billion allocated for poultry infrastructure, the initiative targets 80% self-sufficiency by 2025, up from 68% in 2022, through modern farms and tech upgrades. This cascades across the GCC, inspiring UAE's USD 4.5 billion poultry investments to hit 1.3 million metric tons annually, fostering regional collaboration on halal standards and export hubs.
Beyond production, Vision 2030 promotes sustainable practices like water-efficient rearing amid arid climates, integrating renewables to cut emissions by 15%. Consumer shifts toward premium, traceable meats align with tourism booms, with Qatar and Bahrain leveraging expo legacies for high-end processing plants. Overall, it catalyzes a USD 12.79 billion market by 2030, blending policy incentives with private ventures for resilient supply chains. This holistic approach not only curbs imports but elevates GCC as a halal meat powerhouse, ensuring nutritional access for a burgeoning population while driving economic multipliers in agrotech and logistics.
GCC Meat Market Trends & Drivers:
GCC meat market is also witnessing a consistent growth due to the vision 2030 programs by members countries that are based on food security and production potential. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are developing strong distribution networks through investments in agricultural infrastructure and strategic location of the region as a food hub respectively. The government programmes that encourage the local livestock farming and meat processing plant are lowering the level of import dependence and the investments in cold chain technology that guarantee the preservation of quality throughout the entire region adversarial climate.
The increased consumer demand to have sources of high quality proteins is changing the GCC meat scene, where there is an increase in the consumption of high quality cuts and organic products. The growing number of expatriates in the region and the rising tourism industry are diversifying the consumption levels by pushing a demand of international meat type in addition to the traditional ones. The lean protein products are growing due to young and health-conscious consumers, and the increasing food service sector needs a continuous and supply of high-quality meat product in the restaurants and hospitality industry of the region.
Halal certification has been a significant market force that GCC countries have enhanced regulatory frameworks and certification systems to ensure market integrity. The geographic position of the area as a trade centre between Asia, Africa and Europe puts it in an ideal location to export of meat re-export. Local production efficiency is being enhanced by the use of technology in livestock farming such as smart feeding systems, and health monitoring. Also, the expanding processed meat industry, fueled by hectic lifestyles and the need to have ready meals in the urban areas, is opening up new markets in all GCC countries.
GCC Meat Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Analysis by Type:
● Raw
● Processed
Analysis by Product:
● Chicken
● Beef
● Pork
● Mutton
● Others
Analysis by Distribution Channel:
● Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
● Departmental Stores
● Specialty Stores
● Online Stores
● Others
Country Analysis:
● Saudi Arabia
● UAE
● Qatar
● Bahrain
● Kuwait
● Oman
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Recent News and Developments in GCC Meat Market
● January 2025: Saudi Arabia's NEOM announced a $2.5 billion investment in sustainable livestock farming, incorporating advanced genetic technologies and AI-driven feed optimization to produce premium meat products for local and export markets.
● February 2025: UAE's Al Dahra Holding acquired three major meat processing facilities across GCC countries, expanding production capacity by 40% and introducing blockchain-based traceability systems for enhanced food safety.
● March 2025: Qatar's Ministry of Municipality launched the "Smart Meat Initiative," implementing IoT sensors in 150 local farms to monitor animal welfare and optimize meat quality, targeting a 30% increase in local production by 2026.
