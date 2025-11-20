Children Across Jordan Celebrate World Children's Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- Jordan's children vibrantly celebrated World Children's Day on Wednesday as UNICEF rolled out a series of interactive events reaching thousands of young participants across the Kingdom.At the heart of the celebrations was a lively gathering at the Children's Museum Jordan in Amman, where the themed event "Today and Every Day" transformed the museum into a colorful world of creativity, learning, and imagination. More than 250 children aged 6 to 12 from community organizations across the Kingdom took part in the full-day experience.Workshops, artistic performances, and innovative child-focused installations, created in partnership with UNICEF's civil society collaborators, offered a hands-on space designed for children to express themselves and explore new ideas.Guided through various activity zones, each child carried a special event "passport," collecting achievement stamps along the way and adding a sense of adventure to the day.UNICEF Representative in Jordan, Marc Rubin, joined the children for a 15-minute interactive session, taking questions and encouraging them to share their ideas.Rubin said World Children's Day is a reminder that "when we listen to children, we see solutions, creativity, and hope," emphasizing the importance of giving young people the room to express themselves and imagine the world they want to grow up in.Beyond Amman, celebrations extended to the Zaatari, Azraq, and Al-Haditha camps, where more than 7,000 children engaged in fun, inclusive, and art-based activities aimed at strengthening participation and learning.Across the capital, billboards displayed messages highlighting children's rights, while the archaeological site of Petra lit up in UNICEF's signature blue, supported by the Greater Amman Municipality and the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority.World Children's Day, marked annually on November 20, commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and calls for global action to support and protect every child.