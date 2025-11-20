Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eastern Military Region Intercepts Drug-Laden Balloons

2025-11-20 02:06:10
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Region foiled a drug smuggling attempt early Thursday after spotting balloons loaded with narcotics and guided by primitive devices along its border.
Border Guard forces tracked the balloons, intercepted them, and brought them down inside Jordanian territory in coordinated action with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.
The seized substances were transferred to the competent authorities for the required legal procedures.

Jordan News Agency

