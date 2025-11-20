Azerbaijan's Borrowing Profile Shows One-Third In Average Category, Official Says
He noted that the scoring profiles of approximately 4.9 million individuals have been established, with around 3 million possessing an active credit score.
According to Mirzayev, the distribution of current scores is as follows: 8 percent of borrowers fall into the poor category, 26 percent into fair, 33 percent into average, 21 percent into good, and 11 percent into excellent.
The official explained that the high proportion of borrowers in the "average" category is largely influenced by factors such as long-term obligations, debt burden, and the number of credits held.
