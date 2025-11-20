Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Borrowing Profile Shows One-Third In Average Category, Official Says

2025-11-20 02:05:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20.​ Azerbaijan has released updated credit scoring data for borrowers across the country, Kamal Mirzayev, Head of Products at the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau, said on the second day of the 9th International Banking Forum (IBF 2025) in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that the scoring profiles of approximately 4.9 million individuals have been established, with around 3 million possessing an active credit score.

According to Mirzayev, the distribution of current scores is as follows: 8 percent of borrowers fall into the poor category, 26 percent into fair, 33 percent into average, 21 percent into good, and 11 percent into excellent.

The official explained that the high proportion of borrowers in the "average" category is largely influenced by factors such as long-term obligations, debt burden, and the number of credits held.

