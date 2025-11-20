Westin Dhaka Presents The 'Taste Of Arabia'

Dhaka: The Westin Dhaka, in partnership with City Bank PLC proudly unveils its signature Arabian Food Festival- a culinary journey celebrating the rich artistry, heritage, and authentic flavours of Arabic and Middle Eastern cuisine.

Guests are invited to indulge in this exclusive gastronomic experience from 20 to 30 November 2025 at Seasonal Tastes, the hotel's award-winning all-day dining restaurant located on Level 2 in Gulshan-2.

"Taste of Arabia" was inaugurated on 19 November 2025 at The Westin Dhaka in presence of distinguished guests, including high officials from the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Bangladesh and Embassy of The United Arab Emirates Dhaka, representatives from Prime Partner City Bank PLC., members of the media, and renowned food bloggers.

Jamil Haji Al-Balushi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman Dhaka; Abdulla Ali ALHmoudi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the people's Republic of Bangladesh; Md. Shakawath Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, graced the ceremony as chief guests.

Nafis Raihan, Head of Product Development & Business initiatives at City Bank PLC. and Stephane Masse, General Manager, The Westin Dhaka. They, along with expatriate chefs and senior leadership of The Westin Dhaka, inaugurated the festival with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a curated tasting session featuring signature dishes.

Led by International Chef Rimoun Obaid, Chef Sait Dursun, Chef Swapan Rozario, and their talented culinary team, the festival showcases an exceptional array of flavours inspired by the diverse culinary heritage of the Arab world.







For the first time in the city, enjoy authentic camel meat creations prepared by our expert chefs featuring:Whole Leg of Camel Quzi, Camel Stew, Nihari, Pulao & Tagine, Sultan's Camel Majboos& Camel Milk Um Ali Dessert. Plus, discover a lavish selection of Arabic favorites - Lamb Kabsa, Chicken Mandi, Whole Fish Tagine, Kofta Kebabs, Mezze Platters (Hummus, Mutabbal, Tabbouleh), Doner Kebab, Shawarma, and delightful Arabic sweets like Baklava, Umm Ali, and Kunafa and more.

Immerse yourself in the warmth of Arabian culture, elegant décor, and live cooking stations that bring the flavors of Arabia to life. Enjoy complimentary Qahwa (Arabic: قهوة) coffee and Welcome drinks from Arabia.

The Westin Dhaka welcomes guests to discover an unforgettable culinary celebration, thoughtfully crafted to bring the true essence of Arabian flavours to the heart of Dhaka.

This Food Fest will be available exclusively for dinner and the buffet is priced at BDT 8,950 net per person.

B1G3 offers on AMEX Platinum and AMEX Platinum Reserve Credit cards also B1G2, and B1G1-available with selected bank cardsduring the festival, which guests can avail as part of this distinguished culinary celebration diners are also expected to make reservations before coming by calling +88-02-9891988 or +8801730374871.

City Bank PLC. is the Prime Partner for the"Taste Of Arabia".

-B