“Bring Talent In” Trump's Stunning H‐1B U‐Turn Sets Off MAGA Anger Over Foreign Workers

President Donald Trump has reignited debate over the H-1B visa program, defending the need for foreign talent even as his conservative base grows increasingly restless. His remarks, delivered in a FOX News interview and later at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, highlighted that America requires skilled workers“until they learn it,” citing chipmaking as a prime example.

Trump explained that the United States had“foolishly” allowed its chipmaking capability to shift overseas, particularly to Taiwan.“For instance, if you're going to be making chips, we don't make chips too much here anymore,” he said.“But we have to train our people how to make chips because we didn't do it. We used to do it and then, foolishly, we lost that business to Taiwan.”

The comments confused many of his“America First” supporters, who argued that the US pioneered chip manufacturing before training other nations. Trump's stance has triggered what some describe as a MAGA civil war, with lawmakers and commentators accusing him of insulting Americans by suggesting they lack certain skills.

Foreign Workers Framed as Essential Trainers for U.S. Industries

In the FOX interview, Donald Trump also referenced Korean battery workers in Georgia plants that were recently raided, stressing that America needs such specialized talent. His administration has affirmed that foreigners should come, work, train Americans, and then return to their own countries.

On Monday, Trump expanded his argument by linking tariffs to a resurgence in domestic chipmaking.“Within a very short period of time, we're going to have the majority of the chipmaking in the world... where it should have been all along,” he said.

Despite these assurances, MAGA commentators remain unconvinced.“We have chip manufacturing across this country, including advanced research and production. How are we doing it now with very little H-1Bs in that field? What are almost all H-1Bs Indian not Taiwanese?” one wrote.

Another added,“The entire premise of Trump's H-1B stance is ridiculous. If we don't have talent, why do we have student visas? Why not pay for Americans' schooling instead of training outsiders?”

Donald Trump has doubled down, insisting that foreign workers are needed to“teach our people” how to make chips and other advanced products. His pitch, however, has angered supporters who see it as a departure from his“America First” agenda.

Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, Trump acknowledged the backlash but defended his position.“I may take little heat. I always take a little heat from my people. The people who love me and the people whom I love... I love my conservative friends. I love MAGA. But this is MAGA, and those people are going to teach our people how to make computer chips,” he said.

The controversy follows Trump's earlier Fox News interview where he stated,“You don't have certain talents, and people have to learn.” The H-1B visa program allows US firms to hire skilled foreign workers for up to six years, with India dominating the applicant pool at 73 percent.

In recent months, Republicans and Donald Trump aides have criticized the program, and the administration has raised the application fee to $100,000. Trump's latest remarks suggest he sees foreign workers as a temporary necessity, even as his base views the policy as a betrayal of core principles.