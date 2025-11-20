Rajkumar Hirani Birthday: Dunki To 3 Idiots Top 5 Films Of The Ace Filmmaker

Rajkumar Hirani Birthday: Rajkumar Hirani, one of India's most influential filmmakers, turns 63 on November 20. Known for blending humour with meaningful social themes, he began as a film editor before rising to fame as a director

Hirani later returned with Dunki, an adventure-comedy centred on the illegal immigration method known as“donkey flight,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.

The director explored biographical drama with Sanju, which traced Sanjay Dutt's personal struggles, legal troubles and professional journey. Ranbir Kapoor's transformation in the lead role was widely praised.

Hirani continued his streak with PK, a satirical take on superstition and the misuse of religion. Led by Aamir Khan and supported by Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt and Saurabh Shukla, the film sparked conversations across the country for its bold yet humorous commentary.

The filmmaker achieved massive commercial and critical success with 3 Idiots, loosely inspired by Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone. Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, the film centred on friendship and the pressures of academic life. It later became the highest-grossing Indian film of its time.

Hirani's first film, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., instantly established his signature storytelling style. The film earned major honours, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film. Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh and Boman Irani, it was also the final screen appearance of Sunil Dutt, who portrayed Sanjay Dutt's on-screen father.