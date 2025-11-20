403
Trump Enacts Law Mandating Release of Epstein Files
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump authorized a new law on Wednesday obligating the nation’s Justice Department to disclose documents connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The signing came one day after the measure won unanimous consent in the Senate.
This action arrives after several weeks of sharp political disputes regarding the extent to which records linked to Epstein— a convicted sex offender who died in a New York detention facility in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking accusations—should be made public.
In an extensive message posted on his Truth Social platform publicizing the bill’s approval, Trump depicted the legislation as a move toward uncovering what he alleged were Epstein’s connections to high-profile Democrats.
“Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures,” he wrote, listing former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, political donor Reid Hoffman, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries among others.
“Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!” he added.
Trump stated that he had urged House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to advance the legislation through Congress and asserted that “because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage.”
He also claimed that “at my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress.”
