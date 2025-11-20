Glass Bonding Adhesives Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Glass Bonding Adhesives Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the past few years, the market size for glass bonding adhesives has demonstrated robust growth. This market is projected to expand from $3.38 billion in 2024 to $3.61 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The historical growth of this sector can be credited to factors like the expansion of the automotive industry, the initiation of renewable energy projects, the rising demand for artistic design elements, the escalating usage of glass in furniture, the manufacturing of medical devices, and growing environmental concerns.

The market size for glass bonding adhesives is anticipated to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, expanding to $5.05 billion in 2029 with an 8.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This expected growth over the forecast period can be credited to the rising adoption of electric vehicles, amplified use of wearables, the aerospace industry's expansion, e-commerce development, swift urbanization, and the implementation of energy-efficient building standards. During the forecast period, UV-curing adhesives, high-density structural adhesives, hybrid adhesive technologies, and tailored formulations for distinct industries are set to be the prevailing trends. Further boosts are likely to come from the digitalization and automation in manufacturing, as well as the rollout of 5g technology.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Glass Bonding Adhesives Market?

The surge in the automotive sector is anticipated to be a major catalyst for the growth of the glass bonding adhesive market. The automotive sector encompasses activities such as design, production, wholesale, retail, and vehicle maintenance. The role of glass bonding adhesives in this sector is pivotal in vehicle assembly bonding as manufacturers increasingly incorporate sandwich panels, fiberglass compounds, and advanced polymers in their car designs to enhance their weight, structural resilience, durability, and thermal stability. For instance, data published by the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based international organization, in May 2024 indicated that SUVs accounted for 48% of global car sales, setting a new record in 2023 and further reaffirming their dominance in the auto market. In 2022, SUV sales in developed economies exceeded 20 million, obtaining a 50% market share for the first time, with over 360 million SUVs globally on the roads. Consequently, the progress in the automotive sector is propelling the glass bonding adhesive market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Glass Bonding Adhesives Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Glass Bonding Adhesives Market?

The growth of bonding technology is a principal trend gaining traction in the glass bonding adhesive sector. Major players in the industry are introducing innovative products to solidify their market presence. An example of this is Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, based in Germany and specializing in adhesives and sealants. The company launched a new adhesive for lens bonding in ADAS sensors referred to as Loctite 3296 in January 2023. This double cure adhesive, UV and thermal, complies with various assembly needs through their unique adhesive performance features. It's designed for assembly procedures that require low post-cure temperatures and provides a deep cure depth after just a few seconds of UV light exposure, making it beneficial for accurate assembly of camera module components.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Segments

The glass bonding adhesivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polyurethane, Modified Silanes Adhesives, Silicone Adhesives, Acrylate Adhesives, Epoxy Adhesives, Cyanoacrylate Adhesives, Polysulfides, UV Or LED Curing, Other Types

2) By Application: Construction, Furniture, Automotive And Transportation, Electronics And Appliances, Consumer Goods, Medical Devices, Other Applications

3) By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Aerospace, Furniture, Construction, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Medical, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Polyurethane Adhesives: Moisture-Cured Polyurethane, One-Part Polyurethane, Two-Part Polyurethane

2) By Modified Silanes Adhesives: Silane Terminated Polyethers, Silane Terminated Polyurethanes

3) By Silicone Adhesives: Acetoxy Silicone, Neutral Silicone, Oxime Silicone

4) By Acrylate Adhesives: Methyl Methacrylate, Acrylate Copolymers

5) By Epoxy Adhesives: One-Part Epoxy, Two-Part Epoxy

6) By Cyanoacrylate Adhesives: Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Methyl Cyanoacrylate

7) By Polysulfides: One-Part Polysulfide, Two-Part Polysulfide

8) By UV or LED Curing Adhesives: UV-Curing Acrylics, UV-Curing Epoxies

9) By Other Types: Thermal Set Adhesives, Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Which Regions Are Dominating The Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the market for glass bonding adhesives and is expected to continue growing. Other regions detailed in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

