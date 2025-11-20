403
Nvidia Q3 Revenue Soars to USD57B
(MENAFN) Nvidia delivered blockbuster financial results Wednesday, crushing Wall Street expectations for its fiscal 2026 third quarter while forecasting even stronger growth ahead.
The semiconductor powerhouse posted a staggering 65% year-over-year surge in net income, climbing to $31.91 billion for the July-September quarter, the company's earnings report revealed. Revenue jumped 62% to $57.01 billion during the same three-month span.
Per-share diluted earnings hit $1.30 in Q3 fiscal 2026, up from $1.08 in the prior-year period—beating analyst projections across the board.
Looking forward, Nvidia projected approximately $65 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, a figure that also tops market consensus estimates.
The company's data center segment—its primary revenue driver—generated $51.2 billion in quarterly sales, dramatically outpacing analyst forecasts. Within that division, "compute" products including the company's graphics processing units delivered $43 billion, while networking hardware contributed $8.2 billion.
Gaming operations produced $4.3 billion in revenue, marking a 30% year-over-year climb. The professional visualization business generated $760 million—a 56% jump compared to the same quarter last fiscal year.
The chipmaker also highlighted robotics as an emerging growth engine. Combined automotive and robotics revenue reached $592 million in the quarter, representing a 32% annual increase.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized extraordinary demand for the company's next-generation Blackwell GPU architecture.
"Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out. Compute demand keeps accelerating and compounding across training and inference — each growing exponentially. We've entered the virtuous cycle of AI. The AI ecosystem is scaling fast — with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once," Huang said.
Nvidia stock surged over 4% in extended trading following the earnings announcement Wednesday evening.
Driven primarily by insatiable appetite for its artificial intelligence processors, Nvidia has ascended to become the world's most valuable publicly traded company. Technology investors closely track Nvidia's performance as a critical barometer for the ongoing AI revolution's momentum.
