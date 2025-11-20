Inside Jasprit Bumrah's Luxurious Lifestyle: Homes, Net Worth, Cars, Endorsements

From lavish homes to luxury cars, Jasprit Bumrah's off-field empire reveals his extraordinary lifestyle.

Bumrah's real estate portfolio is anchored by two standout properties. His family home in Ahmedabad remains close to his roots, offering comfort and privacy. In addition, he owns a modern residence in Mumbai, strategically located near the city's cricketing and entertainment hubs. The Mumbai property is designed with contemporary interiors, reflecting his taste for understated elegance. Together, these homes symbolize both his connection to his origins and his embrace of metropolitan living

Like many elite athletes, Bumrah has invested in a fleet of stylish cars. His garage includes Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover models, vehicles that combine performance with luxury. These cars are not just status symbols but also practical choices for a cricketer constantly traveling between matches, training, and media commitments. The collection highlights his preference for brands that balance sophistication with reliability

Bumrah's lifestyle extends beyond tangible assets. He is a sought-after face for major brand endorsements, ranging from sportswear to financial services. These deals significantly boost his annual earnings, complementing his BCCI Grade A contract and IPL salary.

His association with the Mumbai Indians has also enhanced his visibility, making him one of the most marketable cricketers in India. Off the field, Bumrah has shown interest in business strategy and management, ensuring his wealth is diversified and future-proof

Jasprit Bumrah's financial standing reflects his consistency at the highest level. His IPL earnings alone have crossed ₹60 crore, with his current salary around ₹12 crore per season. Combined with his central BCCI contract and endorsements, his net worth places him among the wealthiest Indian cricketers.

This financial muscle allows him to maintain his homes, cars, and lifestyle while also supporting family commitments. His disciplined approach to fitness and career longevity ensures that his earning potential remains strong

Despite his wealth and fame, Jasprit Bumrah maintains a grounded public image. His marriage to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan has added a glamorous yet relatable dimension to his persona. Together, they are often seen sharing glimpses of their life on social media, balancing privacy with fan engagement.

Bumrah's family ties remain important, with his Ahmedabad home serving as a reminder of his humble beginnings. This balance between luxury and simplicity makes his lifestyle unique-he enjoys the trappings of success without losing sight of his roots