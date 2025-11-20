Govt Launches 'Humara Shauchalaya, Hamara Bhavishya' Campaign

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, has launched a nationwide campaign, "Humara Shauchalaya, Hamara Bhavishya" on World Toilet Day 2025. The aation-wide campaign that began on November 19 will run till Human Rights Day on December 10 aims to remind and promote the importance of toilets and the need to maintain them to provide safe and proper sanitation to communities today and to ensure a safer and cleaner future.

Campaign Objectives and Focus

It also emphasises the functionality assessment, repair, and aesthetic upliftment of rural toilets for Community Sanitary Complexes (CSCs) and Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs). The campaign aligns with the objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

The campaign would spread awareness among communities, especially in schools, regarding the need to follow sanitary practices and hygiene. It will also focus on the proper handling of the faecal matter, including retrofitting or moving towards community faecal sludge management arrangements, as per a statement. The Jan Bhagidari will reinforce collective responsibility for Sampoorna Swachhata in the nation.

Building on Swachh Bharat Mission's Success

India has made significant progress in sanitation practices and access to rural toilets since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in 2014. This has made the villages Open Defecation Free (ODF), with more than 11 crore toilets being constructed till 2019.

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II was launched in 2020 and focuses on ensuring ODF sustainability as a key component of an ODF Plus Model village.

Strategy for Implementation and Participation

During the 'Hamara Shauchalaya, Hamara Bhavishya' Campaign, States/UTs have been requested to work on strengthening the on-ground systems built under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

The campaign has been designed to enhance cross-sectoral and community engagement, whereby responsibilities have been allocated at the Gram Panchayat, Block, and District levels in States/UTs for activities to be undertaken during the campaign period.

Engagement of all concerned line Departments at the State/UT level has been advised.

States/UTs have also been requested to identify and engage local eminent personalities/ Padma awardees / Retired Armed Forces and paramilitary personnel/ senior citizens/ youth groups (NSS, NYKS, NCC, etc.) and school children for awareness generation and to support various activities aimed at sustaining toilet usage and cleanliness.

Felicitation of sanitation workers and distribution of IHHL sanction letters to eligible beneficiaries are also part of the campaign. The campaign will culminate on Human Rights Day, 10th December 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)