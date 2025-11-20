Fujiyama Power Systems Slips On Market Debut, Lists At Up To 4% Discount Despite Solid IPO Buzz
Fujiyama Power Systems failed to impress the street on its market debut on Thursday (November 20), listing at a discount on both the BSE and NSE despite steady investor interest during the IPO and a small grey market premium ahead of the launch. The stock opened at Rs 218.40 on the BSE, about 4.2% below its issue price of Rs 228. On the NSE, it fared only slightly better at Rs 220, still 3.5% lower than the IPO price. The company began trading with a market cap of roughly Rs 6,692 crore.
Grey Market Hints Proved Accurate
In the run-up to the listing, Fujiyama's shares were trading with a very thin grey market premium, a signal that demand could be lukewarm.
- Investorgain pegged the GMP at just 0.22%, down from 1.32% on the allotment day (November 18). IPO Watch estimated a slightly higher 0.43% premium, but still too weak to push the listing into positive territory.
The soft grey market cues ended up mirroring the underwhelming listing performance.
IPO Snapshot
The company's Rs 828-crore IPO, held between November 13 and 17, saw decent but not extraordinary demand, closing with just over 2x subscription.
Breakdown of the issue:
- Rs 600 crore: Fresh equity issue Rs 228 crore: Offer for sale (10 lakh shares offloaded by promoters) Price band: Rs 216–Rs 228
Use of proceeds:
- Rs 180 crore to set up a new manufacturing unit in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh Rs 275 crore for debt repayment Remaining funds to support general corporate needs
Analysts Still Back Long-Term Story
Despite the weak market debut, analysts remain positive about Fujiyama's business outlook.
Narendra Solanki of Anand Rathi noted that the company offers a full-stack rooftop solar ecosystem, with products ranging from solar inverters and panels to batteries and EV solutions, including lithium-ion batteries and e-rickshaw chargers.
He highlighted key strengths such as:
- A strong B2C distribution network Four manufacturing plants In-house R & D capabilities
At the upper price band, the stock was valued at 45x FY25 EPS, reflecting a post-issue market cap of Rs 6,986 crore.
Solanki maintains a "hold for the long term" view, advising that the stock may reward patient investors depending on their risk appetite.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment