403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sahm Capital Participates as Silver Sponsor at The Market 2.0 in Bahrain
(MENAFN- EmailWire) MANAMA, Bahrain – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) – Sahm Capital (CMA License No. 22251-25), a fast-growing Saudi-based financial services firm offering digital investing across the GCC, is participating as a Silver Sponsor at The Market 2.0 conference, hosted by Bahrain Bourse and the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) in Manama, Bahrain.
The event brings together regulators, market operators, and leading investment institutions from across the region to discuss advancement in financial technologies, market connectivity, and cross-border cooperation in shaping the future of MENA capital markets.
"Participating in The Market 2.0 in Bahrain demonstrates Sahm Capital's commitment to innovation, regional growth, and investor empowerment," said Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital. "We look forward to connecting with regulators, peers, industry partners, and investors, and sharing our vision for next-generation investment access across the GCC."
Showcasing Digital Innovation and Regional Expansion
As part of its Silver Sponsorship, Sahm Capital will showcase its proprietary online trading platform — Sahm App — which integrates trading, real-time quotes, news, and an Arabic investor community. Visitors to the Sahm booth can explore the app’s advanced trading tools and live market data through interactive demonstrations, and learn how the platform — already serving more than one million users in Saudi Arabia — is expanding access to both regional and global markets.
Senior representatives from Sahm Capital will also be available to discuss the company’s technology-driven approach and strategic vision for strengthening cross-border investment opportunities across the GCC.
Conference participants are invited to visit the Sahm Capital booth starting at 8:00 a.m. on November 20 for live demonstrations and deeper insights into the company’s growth journey and product roadmap.
About Sahm Capital:
Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: sahmcapital
About Sahm App:
Developed by Sahm Capital, licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Sahm App is a trading platform tailored for investors in Saudi Arabia. It provides seamless access to both the Saudi and U.S. markets within a secure, regulated environment. With its intuitive interface and advanced investment tools, the app has quickly become one of the top three in the Free Finance category on Google Play, with more than one million users.
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™
The event brings together regulators, market operators, and leading investment institutions from across the region to discuss advancement in financial technologies, market connectivity, and cross-border cooperation in shaping the future of MENA capital markets.
"Participating in The Market 2.0 in Bahrain demonstrates Sahm Capital's commitment to innovation, regional growth, and investor empowerment," said Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital. "We look forward to connecting with regulators, peers, industry partners, and investors, and sharing our vision for next-generation investment access across the GCC."
Showcasing Digital Innovation and Regional Expansion
As part of its Silver Sponsorship, Sahm Capital will showcase its proprietary online trading platform — Sahm App — which integrates trading, real-time quotes, news, and an Arabic investor community. Visitors to the Sahm booth can explore the app’s advanced trading tools and live market data through interactive demonstrations, and learn how the platform — already serving more than one million users in Saudi Arabia — is expanding access to both regional and global markets.
Senior representatives from Sahm Capital will also be available to discuss the company’s technology-driven approach and strategic vision for strengthening cross-border investment opportunities across the GCC.
Conference participants are invited to visit the Sahm Capital booth starting at 8:00 a.m. on November 20 for live demonstrations and deeper insights into the company’s growth journey and product roadmap.
About Sahm Capital:
Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: sahmcapital
About Sahm App:
Developed by Sahm Capital, licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Sahm App is a trading platform tailored for investors in Saudi Arabia. It provides seamless access to both the Saudi and U.S. markets within a secure, regulated environment. With its intuitive interface and advanced investment tools, the app has quickly become one of the top three in the Free Finance category on Google Play, with more than one million users.
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment