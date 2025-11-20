Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 20

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 20, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currency fell compared to November 19. The official rate for $1 is 602,124 rials, while one euro is valued at 694,798 rials. On November 19, the euro was priced at 691,027 rials.

Currency Rial on November 20 Rial on November 19 1 US dollar USD 602,124 596,797 1 British pound GBP 787,243 784,736 1 Swiss franc CHF 748,318 746,292 1 Swedish króna SEK 63,052 62,943 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,109 58,990 1 Danish krone DKK 93,022 92,518 1 Indian rupee INR 6,805 6,740 1 UAE Dirham AED 163,955 162,504 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,959,032 1,943,891 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 213,167 211,198 100 Japanese yen JPY 384,410 383,934 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 77,303 76,673 1 Omani rial OMR 1,564,540 1,550,910 1 Canadian dollar CAD 428,510 426,392 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 337,252 337,765 1 South African rand ZAR 34,956 34,747 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,214 14,094 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,477 7,363 1 Qatari riyal QAR 165,419 163,955 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,946 45,553 1 Syrian pound SYP 54 54 1 Australian dollar AUD 389,339 388,158 1 Saudi riyal SAR 160,566 159,146 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,601,394 1,587,226 1 Singapore dollar SGD 460,910 458,315 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 492,363 488,106 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,544 19,398 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 287 284 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 425,084 421,082 1 Libyan dinar LYD 110,291 109,473 1 Chinese yuan CNY 84,661 83,966 100 Thai baht THB 1,855,881 1,843,208 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 145,076 143,326 1,000 South Korean won KRW 410,195 408,281 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 849,258 841,745 1 euro EUR 694,798 691,027 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 116,097 114,821 1 Georgian lari GEL 222,623 220,659 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,997 35,645 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,084 8,993 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,316 174,760 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 354,191 351,057 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,021,294 1,014,177 1 Tajik somoni TJS 65,183 64,550 1 Turkmen manat TMT 171,552 170,563 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,540 2,525

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one-euro costs 852,079 rials and $1 costs 738,426 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 827,261 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 716,918 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.1-1.13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.28-1.31 million rials.