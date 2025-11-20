Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 20

2025-11-20 01:08:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 20, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 1 currency fell compared to November 19.

The official rate for $1 is 602,124 rials, while one euro is valued at 694,798 rials. On November 19, the euro was priced at 691,027 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 20

Rial on November 19

1 US dollar

USD

602,124

596,797

1 British pound

GBP

787,243

784,736

1 Swiss franc

CHF

748,318

746,292

1 Swedish króna

SEK

63,052

62,943

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,109

58,990

1 Danish krone

DKK

93,022

92,518

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,805

6,740

1 UAE Dirham

AED

163,955

162,504

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,959,032

1,943,891

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

213,167

211,198

100 Japanese yen

JPY

384,410

383,934

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

77,303

76,673

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,564,540

1,550,910

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

428,510

426,392

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

337,252

337,765

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,956

34,747

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,214

14,094

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,477

7,363

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

165,419

163,955

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,946

45,553

1 Syrian pound

SYP

54

54

1 Australian dollar

AUD

389,339

388,158

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

160,566

159,146

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,601,394

1,587,226

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

460,910

458,315

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

492,363

488,106

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,544

19,398

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

287

284

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

425,084

421,082

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

110,291

109,473

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

84,661

83,966

100 Thai baht

THB

1,855,881

1,843,208

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

145,076

143,326

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

410,195

408,281

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

849,258

841,745

1 euro

EUR

694,798

691,027

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

116,097

114,821

1 Georgian lari

GEL

222,623

220,659

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,997

35,645

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,084

8,993

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,316

174,760

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

354,191

351,057

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,021,294

1,014,177

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

65,183

64,550

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

171,552

170,563

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,540

2,525

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one-euro costs 852,079 rials and $1 costs 738,426 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 827,261 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 716,918 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.1-1.13 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.28-1.31 million rials.

Trend News Agency

