Uzbekistan Charts New Course For Banking Oversight Through 2028

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) has announced the launch of a 2025–2028 roadmap aimed at strengthening the regulation and supervision of commercial banks, Trend reports.

According to the CBU, the Roadmap outlines the following priority areas:

* Introducing legislative amendments to enhance the Central Bank's institutional capacity in banking regulation and supervision;

* Fully implementing the Basel III framework, including Pillar 2 and Pillar 3 requirements;

* Improving corporate governance standards and risk management systems across commercial banks;

* Enhancing the Central Bank's internal supervisory processes and fully adopting a risk-based banking supervision model;

* Introducing a consolidated supervision framework for banks and banking groups;

* Establishing an effective bank resolution mechanism, while improving bank liquidation procedures and the deposit insurance system;

* Strengthening international cooperation in the field of banking supervision;

* Advancing measures to support and safeguard financial stability.

The roadmap is based on the findings of Uzbekistan's first comprehensive assessment under the IMF–World Bank Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) conducted in 2024–2025. Following the assessment, the institutions released the FSSA, FSA and BCP reports, outlining recommendations to further strengthen and modernize the country's banking and financial system.