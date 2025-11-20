Verkkokauppa Oyj Completes Its Share Buyback Program

Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 November 2025 at 8:00 a.m. EET

has completed its share buyback program announced in October 2025. Between 28 October 2025 and 19 November 2025, repurchased 250,000 of its own shares at an average price of EUR 3.94 per share.

On 23 October 2025, announced a share buyback program of up to 250,000 shares, based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 8 April 2025. The repurchased shares will be used for the company's share-based incentive plans and other share-based remuneration.

The shares were purchased from the Nasdaq Helsinki public trading marketplace at prices available at the time of the purchases. now holds a total of 299,336 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.66 percent of the company's total shares.

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Blomster, Oyj

...

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Oyj

...

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.