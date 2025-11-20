Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As CM Of Bihar For Record 10Th Time

File photo of Nitish Kumar

Patna- JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.

Along with him, 19 ministers are expected to take oath.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of NDA. The event will also be attended by chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.

Shah and Nadda have already arrived in the state capital.

Kumar resigned as the Bihar CM on Wednesday and then staked claim before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to form the new government.